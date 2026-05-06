Two in court over R13,000 job scam at Matlosana municipality

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The complainant was reportedly asked to pay R13,000 in order to secure employment at the Matlosana municipality after submitting a CV.

Two suspects who allegedly took R13,000 from a person who had applied for a job at Matlosana municipality in the North West appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Tlotlo Modise and Olehile Mongale, both 29, were charged with corruption, forgery, uttering and money laundering after their arrest by members of the Hawks on Tuesday. They were released on bail of R500 each and their case was postponed until June 4.

It is alleged that in June 2024, the complainant submitted a CV at the Matlosana local municipality after an advertisement for a general worker post. She received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as Tlotlo Modise.

“The complainant was reportedly asked by Modise to pay R13,000 in order to secure employment at the municipality,” the Hawks said in a statement.

The prospective employee paid R13,000 in two instalments — R8,000 was deposited into Mongale’s bank account, followed by R5,000 into the bank account of Modise — according to the Hawks.

“After making the payment, the complainant was invited for an interview, which was reportedly conducted by one person. Following an interview, the complainant was allegedly called by Modise to sign an appointment letter.”

The prospective employee was later informed that Modise was an intern at the municipality.

She then reported the matter to the Hawks, whose investigation revealed that Modise and his accomplice received payment from the complainant.

The Hawks also discovered that Modise allegedly drafted an appointment letter bearing a forged signature of the municipal manager.

“Modise was charged with corruption, forgery and uttering, while Mongale has been charged with money laundering.“

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