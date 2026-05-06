Two TRT sergeants killed in crash on the way to testify in court

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SAPS mourns two officers killed in a car crash on the way to a court appearance.

Two tactical response team (TRT) sergeants who were travelling to testify in court have died in a car crash near Witbank in Mpumalanga, the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the officers were on their way to Pretoria on Tuesday evening when the state vehicle they were travelling in reportedly lost control, resulting in a fatal accident.

The members had been scheduled to appear in court in connection with cases they were involved in.

At the time of their deaths, the sergeants were deployed as part of the eManguzi Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal, where they were involved in combating cross-border crime.

Acting national commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane described their deaths as a significant loss to the police service.

“The loss of these dedicated officers is a devastating blow to the organisation. They served the country with commitment and courage. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones during this painful time,” she said.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of their next of kin.

The SAPS employee health and wellness unit has been deployed to provide psychosocial support to both the families of the deceased and affected colleagues.

TimesLIVE