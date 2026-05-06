UKZN graduate’s modest dress draws praise after emotional moment on stage

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A young graduate who walked onto the stage without a new or “classy” dress has captured the hearts of many South Africans after an emotional moment with her mother at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

A young graduate who walked on to the stage for her graduation without a new or “classy” dress has captured the hearts of many South Africans after an emotional moment with her mother at the University of KwaZulu-Natal graduation ceremony.

Twenty-four-year-old Nokuthula Dlamini drew widespread attention online after videos and pictures showed her walking on to the stage in a modest outfit and later embracing her mother in tears after being capped.

The moment resonated with many, as it highlighted the young woman’s achievement and the financial struggles behind it.

Dlamini, who, according to a statement by UKZN, was raised by a single mother working as an informal trader, graduated this week with a BA Honours degree in sociology.

The emotional scenes sparked an outpouring of support, with people offering gifts including clothing and photo shoots. One Facebook user, Nomthandazo Mazibuko, wrote: “I also have a graduation dress she can use for her photoshoot.”

Another, Karabo Providence, wrote: “I’m doing my PhD in sociology, should she see this, I’d love to mentor her, should she continue with her studies.”

ZamaBongwe Phelo Dyubele wrote: “Haybo I’m chopping onions. Congratulations Ms Dlamini.”

Videos and images of her embracing her mother, Lindiwe Dlamini, during the ceremony quickly went viral on social media. The emotional scenes sparked an outpouring of support, with people offering gifts including clothing and photoshoots. (University of kwazulu)

Originally from Pietermaritzburg, Dlamini said she was overwhelmed with emotion during the ceremony as she reflected on the struggles she faced throughout her studies.

She said she did not want to trouble her mother because she knew the dire situation at home. “I decided to go with the clothes I had. What was important for me was just to be present at graduation because I thought this might be the last one for me,” she said.

“My tears were driven by gratitude, the support I received and the joy of making my mother proud.”

Despite financial challenges, she completed her studies with the help of others. Thanking her lecturer, Dr Siphamandla Sithelo, who helped her secure accommodation, and her roommate Khethukuthula Khoza for helping with food and basic needs.

After her story gained traction online, Dlamini said she had been touched by the support from strangers. “I am so grateful to everyone who has reached out. I wish I could thank each and every one of them personally.

“I feel God has answered all my prayers and worries,” she said.

She encouraged other students facing similar challenges to stay focused on their goals. “Don’t give up. Go out and finish what you started,” she said.

TimesLIVE