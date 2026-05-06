WATCH | A glimpse into Phindo Ngxanga’s traditional wedding

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Congratulations are in order for The Soil member Phindo Ngxanga and his partner Tsholofelo Popi after they tied the knot.

Phindo took to his timeline on Tuesday to share videos from his traditional wedding.

In the post he gushed about his partner, expressing his love for her.

“I never thought this day would come, and yet here we are. I’m so grateful to God, deeply blessed that He chose you, a beautiful flower I will cherish for the rest of my life. Motho, you are truly one of a kind. There was a time when things felt uncertain, when we fought and doubted but look at us now,” he wrote.

“We’ve grown into something powerful, something unbreakable. Thank you for allowing me into your life, for being my partner, my best friend, my lover, my Motho waka. Today, I stand proud to call you Mrs Ngxanga. And now you already know what time it is.”

Tsholofelo took to her timeline to reflect on their special day.

“Our traditional wedding day was nothing short of beautiful, a true celebration of love, culture and the journey that brought us here. I am so deeply grateful for the husband I get to walk this life with, and for every family member and friend who came to stand beside us, support us and share in our joy,” she wrote.

“Your presence meant more than words can express. Love is not always easy. It takes patience, growth and unwavering commitment. But in the end, love wins. And this moment, this union, is the beautiful result of everything love gives and teaches us. Here’s to forever, built on love, faith and the people who hold us up along the way.”