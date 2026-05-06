WATCH | Shepherd Bushiri’s South Korea, India sermons spark reaction

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Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, who fled South Africa for Malawi during a fraud trial, has sparked a wave of online debate after sharing purported footage of his ministry work in South Korea and India.

Known for his controversial prophecies, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), popularly known as “Major 1”, posted a video on Facebook showing what appeared to be a packed congregation in South Korea.

Bushiri is scamming South Koreans now 😂 pic.twitter.com/fgH66yIkX3 — Jackson (@HermainExcel) May 5, 2026

During the sermon, Bushiri appeared to move the crowd by “naming” specific individuals and claiming knowledge of their lives. In one instance, he addressed three women, telling them he saw them succeeding in their studies within two years. The women were visibly emotional, collapsing to the ground as he spoke.

Following the South Korean footage, Bushiri posted another video highlighting his purported arrival in India, where he was greeted with flowers by a welcoming committee. During the Indian service, Bushiri focused on a young boy, prophesying that he would one day play for a national soccer team.

Bushiri claimed the boy’s father had also been a professional player — a claim the father enthusiastically confirmed, stating he played for the national team in 1993. The “prophet” further stunned the audience by correctly guessing the father’s former jersey number.

As the service continued, other congregants responded with shouts of “Yes, Papa, help me” as Bushiri predicted future career successes for various members of the crowd.

While details regarding the logistics of these international trips remain limited, the videos have gone viral on social media.

With more than 6-million followers on Facebook, Bushiri maintains a fanbase, especially in Africa. Many celebrated the expansion of his ministry into Asia, while critics were quick to voice their scepticism.

On Facebook, user Zimasa Modie complimented Bushiri for his “hustle”.

“If Bushiri doesn’t inspire you to work hard and risk your entire life, I don’t know what else will. Who scams Koreans? Who plays with such a strict government if not our Malawian boy?”

Siviwe Feketha questioned why residents of a developed nation like South Korea would seek prophecies from him.

“This hustler taking the fight for his economic freedom to South Korea is just hilarious... The bugger is a fugitive running away from SA, yet he is taking his crusade to the far East.”

This comes as Bushiri is involved in ongoing legal battles. In November 2020, Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled South Africa for their home country of Malawi while out on bail. The couple faces serious charges of fraud, money-laundering, and corruption.

South Africa successfully lodged an application for their extradition to stand trial. However, the Lilongwe high court set aside the ruling by the chief resident magistrate’s court.

Despite being fugitives, the couple remains in Malawi, where they continue to challenge the extradition process in court. The South African government is reviewing recent rulings and exploring further legal avenues to bring the pair back to face trial.

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