Ex-KZN MEC Peggy Nkonyeni faces R100m Intaka tender fraud charges

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Former KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Peggy Yoliswa Nkonyeni appeared in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday on charges of fraud and corruption.

Nkonyeni’s appearance relates to her alleged involvement in the procurement of water purification units (Watakas) and self-generating oxygen units (Oxyntakas) for hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal during her tenure as MEC.

“This was from a company named Intaka Holdings which was owned by Uruguayan businessman Dr Gaston Savoi. As a result of misrepresentations and the manipulation of the procurement processes, Intaka Holdings benefitted over R100m,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

In addition to Nkonyeni, 64, Lindelihle Mkhwanazi was added to the list of accused in this matter, namely Busisiwe Nyembezi, Victor Ntshangase, Alson Sipho Buthelezi, Sandile Kuboni, Kuboni Shezi Incorporated and Rowmoor Investments 738 (Pty) Ltd.

In addition to the fraud charges, the state is alleging that between August 2006 and November 2007 Nkonyeni Mkhwanazi and Rowmoor Investments agreed to accept two payments of R500,000 from Intaka Holdings, for their benefit in order to improperly influence the promotion, execution or procurement of the contracts for the supply of two water purification units for two KwaZulu-Natal hospitals.

The case was postponed until June 11 in the Durban high court to confirm legal representation for Mkhwanazi and for Mkhwanazi and Nkonyeni to be provided with statements.

The other accused, including Nkonyeni and Mkhwanazi, will appear in the Durban high court on July 23 for a pre-trial conference.

Ramkisson-Kara said in September 2024, Savoi pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg high court to four counts of fraud and six counts of corruption that were committed in the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal between 2004 and 2007. The matter was concluded by way of plea and sentence agreement.

Savoi was sentenced to a fine of R5m or 10 years imprisonment and a further 10 years imprisonment, which was suspended for five years.

The court also made a confiscation order for R60m in favour of the state. The court further ordered that Savoi pay R15m as a contribution to the costs arising from the curatorship in the asset forfeiture restraint application proceedings.

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