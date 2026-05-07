Flooding forces closure of Gqeberha community health facility

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Men take shelter from the rain in Walmer.

The Eastern Cape department of health has temporarily suspended services at the Gqeberha Community Health Centre in Walmer after severe flooding caused extensive damage to parts of the facility amid persistent heavy rainfall battering the province.

In a statement released on Thursday, the department said stormwater overflow “rendered sections of the facility inaccessible and unsafe for healthcare operations, impacting consulting areas, patient waiting spaces and other critical service points”.

The facility will remain closed until Monday to allow for drainage work, cleaning, infrastructure assessments and restoration of services.

Patients needing healthcare services have been advised to use the nearby Walmer 14th Avenue Clinic, which the department said is located about 3km away. Staff from the affected facility had been temporarily redeployed to the alternate clinic to ensure continuity of care.

The closure comes as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) continues monitoring an intense cut-off low-pressure system that has triggered widespread rainfall, localised flooding and snowfall across parts of the Eastern and Western Cape.

In the Eastern Cape, “heavy rain continues to affect areas within the Sarah Baartman District, including sections of the N9 near Middelburg and routes between Graaff-Reinet and Murraysburg through the Ouberg Pass”, the department said.

Emergency medical services, including aero-medical support teams, have been placed on high alert to respond to emergencies in affected and hard-to-reach communities.

Residents facing life-threatening emergencies have been urged to dial 112 for immediate assistance.

SAWS has issued multiple severe weather warnings across the country for the period between May 5 and 7, with alerts ranging from Level 2 to Level 8.

The most severe conditions are expected in parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal where disaster management teams have been placed on standby.

An Orange Level 8 warning, among the highest alerts issued by SAWS, has been activated for parts of the Garden Route, including George, Knysna, Bitou, Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn, where the heaviest rainfall is forecast.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa urged residents to remain vigilant as cold and wet conditions continue.

“These severe weather conditions pose significant health and safety risks, particularly to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, infants and persons with chronic illnesses. Communities are urged to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel and support vulnerable individuals during this period,” said Capa.

The department also warned residents about the dangers of hypothermia, describing it as a potentially life-threatening condition caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Symptoms include excessive shivering, confusion, fatigue, slurred speech and poor co-ordination.

“Residents are encouraged to keep warm using safe heating methods, dress in layers, avoid prolonged exposure to cold and wet conditions and exercise extreme caution on roads affected by flooding, snow and poor visibility,” the department said, adding that it would continue working closely with disaster management authorities and provide further updates as conditions develop.