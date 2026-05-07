Flooding forces closure of Nature’s Valley camp as severe weather hit Garden Route

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Nature’s Valley Camp in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park has been temporarily closed after heavy rainfall caused flooding in the area.

SANParks confirmed on Thursday that all guests at the camp had been safely evacuated following persistent rain and flooding concerns.

Johannes Louw, SANParks spokesperson, said, “The Groot River Mouth at Nature’s Valley has opened naturally, allowing water to flow out of the camp.”

The closure comes as widespread flooding, strong winds and rising rivers continue to affect large parts of the Garden Route and Eastern Cape, where authorities remain on high alert.

In the Knysna section of the park, the Thesen Island office was closed after flooding damaged the front office and strong winds affected the building. Officials also warned that roads in low-lying areas near the Knysna Estuary could be closed due to coastal surges and high tides.

In the Wilderness section, campers were moved to formal accommodation facilities while the North Camp at Ebb and Flow was shut down. SANParks said the Touw River Mouth and Swartvlei Mouth were artificially opened to manage rising water levels.

All hiking, cycling and water-based activities in the park are suspended while disaster management teams monitor conditions and assess damage.

The severe weather has already claimed lives across several provinces.

Four people have died since Sunday, according to reports linked to the storms. In the North West, a 12-year-old girl was swept away by floodwaters. Two people died in the Northern Cape, while a woman in Knysna was killed on Wednesday when a tree fell onto her parked vehicle.

An orange level 6 weather warning remains in place for the Garden Route after conditions were downgraded from level 8 earlier on Thursday.

The Garden Route District Municipality said areas including Knysna, Bitou and George’s Langkloof region remain of particular concern. Authorities reported that the Stormdrift and Kammanassie dams began overflowing overnight, increasing water flow through river systems stretching from Oudtshoorn to Gouritz.

Several communities have been cut off by floodwaters, including parts of Oudtshoorn, George and Bitou. Emergency teams, including from the South African National Defence Force, SAPS divers and rescue helicopters, were deployed to assist stranded residents and deliver aid.

About 450 people across the district have been displaced and accommodated in community halls, libraries and churches.

Numerous roads in the Garden Route, Oudtshoorn, Knysna, Mossel Bay and Langkloof areas have been closed because of flooding and infrastructure damage. Meiringspoort and Robinson Pass remain inaccessible, while floodwaters also forced the closure of roads in Mossel Bay, including routes near Ruiterbos, Botlierskop and Jonkersberg.

In the Eastern Cape, transport authorities warned motorists against attempting to cross flooded bridges and roads after several routes became submerged, particularly in farming areas around Joubertina. Flooding also affected parts of Nelson Mandela Bay, where the N2 near John Tallant became inaccessible.

Snowfall was reported in high-lying areas including Lootsberg Pass, Wapadsberg and Lady Grey, although major mountain passes remained open on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, 125 schools in the Western Cape have been closed as heavy rain and damaging winds continue to disrupt communities.

The Northern Cape department of education said flooding in the John Taolo Gaetsewe district has rendered several schools inaccessible and the rains caused minor damage to school infrastructure.

Between last week and Thursday, 26 schools in the district have been closed, affecting more than 13,000 pupils.

“Many of these learners rely on scholar transport, which is currently unable to operate due to flooded routes,” the department said.

“At this stage, it is unclear when schools will reopen and when learning and teaching can resume as normal.”

A curriculum recovery plan for the affected schools will be drafted.

TimesLIVE