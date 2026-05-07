‘It’s about time’ — Anele Mdoda launches podcast

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This year is shaping up to be the year of podcasts, with numerous celebrities launching their own shows. The latest to join the fray is 947 breakfast host Anele Mguldwa née Mdoda.

The Anele Podcast — Her & Now is set to premier on May 7.

The podcast, which will span eight episodes, is set to bring the voices, realities and triumphs of South African women into “sharp, honest focus”.

The promotional material states the Her & Now report is drawn from in-depth research with more than 4,000 women across South Africa, which reveals that women today are simultaneously more empowered and more exhausted than ever before.

“This research needs to be heard in nuggets by women every single day. There’s a quiet revolution happening, and softness is the behaviour leading it. One quote that stands out for me is: ‘You have to schedule the good times, because the bad times don’t make an appointment.’ Joy, no matter how small, is an act of power — you’ve got the power to make sure that you’re having a good time," Anele said.

“I am really excited about this podcast because I have been waiting to have these impactful and important conversations about women. It’s about time. These conversations need to happen.”

Episode 1 of the podcast, called The Power Paradox, features the mother of late rapper AKA, content creator and brand influencer Lynn Forbes, who speaks on vulnerability, grief, and what it means to be seen.

Comedian Tumi Morake and CEO of AmaZulu Football Club Sinenjabulo Zungu also feature on the podcast.

TimesLIVE