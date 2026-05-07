LISTEN | How to keep your house warm while using less electricity

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How to keep your electricity bill in check. Picture Eugene Coetzee

Ensuring there are no openings or gaps around your doors and windows where ice-cold wind can enter while you’re heating your room will save you a lot of money.

This is according to energy analyst Chris Yelland in an interview with Sowetan. He said sealing out ice-cold draughts is one of the keys to preventing your electricity bill from taking off.

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This follows an announcement from weather service SAWS warning of severe cold weather this week. It issued a level eight warning for rain and possible flooding in provinces such as the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng has also experienced a sweeping chill that has enveloped the province.

Yelland said it’s important for people to insulate their rooms.

“It’s best to put all your effort into ensuring the room you are heating is well insulated. Sealed doors and windows keep the heat in the room and prevent it escaping outside.

“If there are leaks under doors and around windows where cold winds can get inside the house, you are really wasting the heat and that costs money,” said Yelland, adding that once a room is insulated, heaters should be used as little as possible.

He said there was no difference in terms of running appliances concurrently or not but the aim should be ensuring that you use the minimum amount of electricity.

Yelland said electric geysers usually are the highest-usage appliance in the house. The alternative is solar, which can dramatically reduce electricity usage.

“Carefully using electricity, not leaving heaters on all day, not leaving your stove on all day, and switching to gas whenever possible can make a big difference to your electricity bill.”

Yelland warned against the use of coal or paraffin heaters, as they are health hazards.

“A coal heater is okay if you have a proper fireplace with a proper chimney to extract the smoke, which is bad for human health, bad for the lungs and causes respiratory diseases.”

Sowetan