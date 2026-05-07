Mpumalanga cops face court for ‘taking cash’ from business

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Two law enforcement officers are expected to appear in the Bethal magistrate’s court on Thursday to face corruption and extortion charges. Stock photo.

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Two law enforcement officers are expected to appear in the Bethal magistrate’s court on Thursday to face corruption and extortion charges.

The officials — a sergeant and a constable — were arrested on Wednesday during an intelligence-driven operation by the provincial anti-corruption unit.

Police said the incident happened in January 2025 when the officers allegedly demanded money from a businessman who failed to produce a licence for operating a hair salon. The officers allegedly took cash from the businessman and told him they would return for more money.

The businessman reported the matter to a member of the community policing forum, who escalated it to a senior member at the police station. An investigation was launched, leading to the arrests of the two officers.

Mpumalanga acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrests. He said the alleged actions of the members undermine the oath they took to serve and protect the public.

“As painful as it is to arrest our own, they must face the consequences of their actions,” he said. “We will continue to root out criminality within our ranks without fear, prejudice or favour.”

TimesLIVE