Nelson Mandela Bay animal shelters keeping furry friends safe during storms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Heavy rainfall and flooding were reported across parts of Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

A bit of foresight went a long way for dozens of furry friends across Nelson Mandela Bay.

Heavy rainfall and flooding were reported across parts of the region on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

But despite the wet conditions, animal welfare organisations say their facilities have remained secure and the animals are safe, dry and well cared for throughout the weather disruption.

Deidre Swift of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Swift of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said its facilities remained stable and no emergency assistance has been required so far.

“As far as the SPCA is concerned, on-site we are fine. Our animals are all well.

“We have enough resources to see to them. As far as the community goes, you know, assistance, we haven’t had any requests as such,” she said.

“Our inspector did do a recon late yesterday afternoon. Everything seemed to be fine.

“We haven’t had any requests for safekeeping of animals or anything like that yet. As yet, everything is fine in our area.

“We’re just keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that nothing changes dramatically.”

All the animals are safe and dry in their kennels. Everyone is safe. We have a few animals running around and playing in the rain but they all have dry places to sleep — Animal Welfare Society

Leigh Done, from Save-A-Pet, said they took proactive steps to ensure all animals remained safe and sheltered during the adverse weather conditions.

“We prepared beforehand and made sure that all the animals had dry land to keep warm.

“We have about 160 cats and dogs, and all of them are safe and taken care of,” Done said.

The Animal Welfare Society said despite heavy rainfall, all animals at its facility remain safe and well sheltered.

“We have lots of water. We have quite a few waterlogged areas, but all the animals are safe and dry in their kennels.

“Everyone is safe. We have a few animals running around and playing in the rain but they all have dry places to sleep,” it said.