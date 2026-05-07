POLL | Are anti-illegal migrant protests in SA xenophobic?

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Civil society organisations take part in an anti-illegal immigration march in Durban on Wednesday.

Recent anti-illegal migrant protests have sparked heated debate over whether the demonstrations are xenophobic or represent legitimate concerns regarding illegal immigration in the country.

Groups such as the March and March movement have recently led protests demanding the deportation of undocumented individuals. They argue illegal migrants are overwhelming the country’s job market, education system and healthcare services.

The situation has grown increasingly volatile, with several protests reportedly turning violent. Viral videos have surfaced showing locals assaulting individuals accused of being in the country illegally.

In response, other African nations have raised serious concerns. Several countries, including Zimbabwe, Malawi and Lesotho, have issued safety advisories to their citizens living in SA.

Nigeria recently announced emergency repatriation flights for its citizens and warned Pretoria that it was not doing enough to quell anti-immigrant threats and harassment. Ghana summoned South Africa’s envoy in late April after several reported “xenophobic incidents”.

While some nations and organisations have classified the actions as xenophobic, the South African government has pushed back against the accusations.

“South Africans are not xenophobic,” Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said. “What you have are pockets of protest, which is permissible within our constitutional framework.”

TimesLIVE