South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Meyiwa murder trial continues

Five suspects in the dock at Pretoria high court

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The five suspects accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa will again be in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Thursday. The Bafana Bafana star was killed in 2014.

TimesLIVE

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