From R20 shifts in Khayelitsha to a university honours degree: ‘Delay should not kill your dream’

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University of Fort Hare honours graduate Okuhle Ndabeni Mapongwana says her journey proves that delayed dreams can still come true.

At 16, Okuhle Ndabeni Mapongwana was earning R20 a shift at a hair salon in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, to feed herself and her younger brother after their mother died.

More than 20 years later, the 37-year-old mother of two has graduated with an honours degree from the University of Fort Hare (UFH) and is preparing to pursue a master’s degree.

Her story is one of sacrifice, grief, perseverance and delayed dreams that refused to die.

Mapongwana, originally from Maclear in the Eastern Cape, was a grade 10 pupil when her mother died in May 2004. With her father paralysed and living in a care centre, she suddenly found herself becoming the head of a child-headed household while trying to process the pain of losing a parent.

“At 16, I was trying to understand my own life, but suddenly I had to become strong for someone else,” she said.

“Everything changed so quickly. As I was still trying to process the pain and understand what was happening, my younger brother needed me. There was no time to fully grieve.”

She remembers living in constant fear and uncertainty about what the future would look like without her mother.

“My mind was confused, depressed, uncertain, and filled with questions that had no answers. I felt lost emotionally, but at the same time, I knew I could not fall apart because someone else depended on me.”

To survive, she worked after school at a hair salon in Khayelitsha, earning R20 a shift. On many days, bread and powdered cool drink were all she and her brother had to eat.

“The working hours were unbearable at times, and honestly, the pay was not fair, but I had no choice,” she said.

“I knew someone depended on me, so I had to continue working even when I was physically and emotionally exhausted.”

Prayer became her biggest source of strength during those difficult years.

Despite the hardships, Mapongwana managed to complete matric at Spes Bona High School in Athlone. But while many of her peers moved on to university, she had to put her own dreams aside to support her younger brother through school.

“Raising my younger brother taught me many things, but sacrifice is the biggest lesson above them all.

“From a very young age, I had to put someone else’s needs before my own. There were many things I wanted for myself, dreams I wanted to pursue, but life required me to delay them.”

She later worked at a call centre before securing a learnership at a distillery in Gqeberha. Starting as a general worker, she eventually became a machine operator and later a standby supervisor.

Still, the dream of going to university never left her.

“Yes, not once, not twice, but many times I felt like giving up on my dreams,” she said.

“After spending years working instead of studying, I started believing maybe university was no longer meant for me.”

Watching others move ahead with their lives while she remained behind was painful, she said. But one thing kept pulling her back to her dream, the words her mother told her before she died.

“I want you to be educated and not be like me because I did not go to school.”

Those words stayed with her through years of disappointment.

In 2019, she applied to university for the 2020 intake and was rejected. She applied again the next year and received another rejection.

“By that time, I was already crying and questioning why my journey was taking so long, especially after sacrificing so many years working instead of studying,” she said.

But in 2021, she applied again for the 2022 intake, and this time she was accepted to study public administration at UFH.

“That was the beginning of this journey and proof to me that delays do not mean denial.”

Walking into university after a 14-year gap was emotional and overwhelming.

“It felt emotional and almost unreal. The gap from 2008 to 2022 is almost 14 years, so for many years, university only existed as a dream in my mind,” she said.

At the same time, she feared she would not fit in academically after being away from school for so long.

The Covid-19 pandemic made things even harder as classes moved online.

“I remember asking myself, ‘Really Lord, will this work?’ Everything felt unfamiliar and overwhelming in the beginning.”

It is more than just an academic qualification; it represents years of sacrifice, delayed dreams, pain, perseverance and hope. — Okuhle Ndabeni Mapongwana

Balancing academics, motherhood, finances and family responsibilities became another challenge. By then, Mapongwana was married to a fellow UFH alumnus and raising two young children.

“Trying to manage academics, motherhood, finances, and personal responsibilities all at once was emotionally and physically exhausting,” she said.

“As a mother, one of my biggest fears was making my family feel my absence because of academics.”

Slowly, things began changing after her first semester.

“Getting good grades gave me confidence again and reminded me that I was capable.”

Her leadership qualities also started showing at university, where she was repeatedly nominated as a class representative.

“That showed me that people trusted my voice, my strength, and my ability to represent others.”

Today, she proudly holds an honours degree in public administration.

“Graduating with my honours degree means everything to me because this journey started with completing my bachelor’s degree first, something I once thought would never happen.

“It is more than just an academic qualification; it represents years of sacrifice, delayed dreams, pain, perseverance and hope.”

Now she is preparing for her master’s degree, focusing on governance, administration and service delivery in the Raymond Mhlaba local municipality in Alice.

“This research is personal to me because I come from a background where I witnessed how social and institutional challenges affect ordinary people daily.”

Mapongwana said she hopes her story encourages young people facing difficult circumstances to continue believing in themselves.

“Delay should not kill your dream, whether you had to work instead of going to school, look after your siblings, or face difficult life circumstances.

“If you are still alive, then your dream is still alive too.”

Her younger brother, who witnessed every struggle along the way, often reminds her how far they have come.

“Sometimes he keeps saying, ‘If our parents were alive to see us,’ and those words always touch me deeply,” she said.

Looking back at her younger self, she wishes she could tell the scared 16-year-old girl one thing: “You are stronger than you think. The pain and responsibilities you carry now will not destroy you; they will shape you into the woman you are becoming.”

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