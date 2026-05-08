Graves at Joburg cemeteries sink under deluge: JCPZ urges families to inspect sites

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Heavy and persistent rainfall has caused several graves to sink in Johannesburg cemeteries.

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Recent heavy and persistent rain has caused several graves in Johannesburg cemeteries to sink, according to Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ).

Thanduxolo Mendrew, MD of JCPZ, explained that the soil covering these graves can become waterlogged and heavy, eventually leading to the ground subsiding.

The affected graves are situated in sections of the Olifantsvlei, Westpark, and Avalon cemeteries.

JCPZ has not yet confirmed the number of sites affected.

“At this stage, Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo is unable to provide a confirmed number of affected graves as assessments are ongoing,” Mendrew said. “The impact is not concentrated in a single section but is appearing in isolated, low-lying areas where prolonged soil saturation has occurred.”

The city emphasised that these incidents are isolated cases linked to natural weather patterns rather than structural failures within the cemeteries.

JCPZ noted that it can only restore gravesites with permission from the families. It urged families to visit the grave sites of loved ones to ensure they are not affected.

“Families are encouraged to visit the resting places of their loved ones to inspect graves and reinstate headstones where necessary.”

To assist with the recovery, the entity has placed mounds of soil and sand at the affected cemeteries for families who need to refill or compact gravesites.

The responsibility to maintain, repair and safegurd remains with families, JCPZ said.

“In this regard, JCPZ strongly advises families to only install permanent tombstones or headstones after one year of burial. This allows sufficient time for the soil to compact naturally and reduces the risk of movement or damage.”

Families planning to undertake repairs or reinstate headstones are advised to consult a qualified stonemason regarding the best timing for the work. The city reminded the public that official permission must be obtained from the relevant cemetery administration before any work begins on a gravesite.

Families will be required to provide:

* The name of the cemetery

* Details of the deceased

* The cemetery section, and

* The grave number.

TimesLIVE