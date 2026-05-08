‘I also endured pain’: Mlindo The Vocalist denies abuse allegations, by his girlfriend

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Lindokuhle Mgedezi, popularly known as Mlindo The Vocalist, has broken his silence regarding allegations of abuse.

Mlindo The Vocalist, whose real name is Lindokuhle Mgedezi, has broken his silence on abuse allegations made by his estranged girlfriend Taylor-Jo Allison on social media.

On Thursday Taylor-Jo went viral after taking to her Instagram stories alleging that the AmaBlesser hitmaker assaulted her. “Mlindo the Vocalist is a fraud. He beat me up,” she wrote.

She went on to allege that the singer has been promiscuous and caused her to get infected.

Addressing the allegations, Mlindo, through his manager, shared a statement refuting the claims. He said he has suffered ”emotional and physical pain” in the relationship.

“I would like to state that I strongly deny all accusations of being an abusive partner. These claims are deeply hurtful and do not reflect the truth of my character or the values I stand for,” he said.

“For a long time I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and in the hope of resolving matters privately. However, it has now reached a point where my silence is being misinterpreted. I feel it is important to share that I have also endured emotional and physical pain and other challenges within the relationship, which I chose not to publicise.

“It is unfortunate that false narratives are being spread in a manner that seeks to damage my name, reputation and brand. I have worked hard to build my career and connect positively with my supporters and I will not allow misinformation to define me.

“I remain committed to handling this matter with dignity and respect, and I trust that the truth will come to light in due course. I kindly ask for understanding and privacy during this time.”

TimesLIVE