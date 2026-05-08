Judge refuses further delay in trial of teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer

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The trial of Bafana Mahungela, accused of murdering schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, is set to start on Monday.

Kluyts, 34, was killed while participating in an athletics event at George Lea Park in Parkmore, Johannesburg, on October 29 2023.

Fellow runners found her cellphone and car keys along the pathway and a search ensued. Her body was found in bushes in a secluded area down an embankment. Her clothes had been removed.

It is alleged that Mahungela, 23, attempted to rape her, hit her over the head with a blunt object, then choked and strangled her.

He allegedly then removed his own black T-shirt and put on Kluyts’s blue T-shirt and sunglasses. After this, he hid her pants, cap and underwear in his T-shirt and left the sports venue. He later discarded some of her clothes in a stormwater drain.

The then student, who at the time lived in a block of flats in 8th Street, Parkmore, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include attempted rape or sexual assault, murder, kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Kluyts was a teacher at Delta Park High School and 14 weeks’ pregnant at the time of her death.

The Johannesburg high court said last week it was against the interests of justice for the matter to be postponed for the umpteenth time.

The state was ready to proceed. However, on April 28 at 7pm, the defence sent the state an email saying they could not go ahead as Mahungela’s counsel, advocate Stanley Jacobs, had “no funds”.

Mahungela’s attorney Mfundo Ncongwane asked the court on Wednesday last week for an indulgence of three to four weeks to secure funding.

Judge Ian Cox said there had been an agreement in October last year that the matter would proceed for the full term this year.

It was initially set down for two weeks, later extended to three. He asked why the defence had not taken the court into its confidence.

Lack of financial security and certainty will delay finalisation of this matter indefinitely. That cannot be allowed. It’s this court’s duty to see that justice is done to all parties. The interests of justice cuts both ways. — Judge Ian Cox

“This whole behaviour is unethical and deserving of being reported to the Legal Practice Council. It is not in the best interests of the accused, who has been in custody for three years.”

The state opposed the application, saying witnesses, many of whom had to travel from afar, would lose trust in the process if the matter continued to be postponed. It was unfair to the state and to the accused.

The judge addressed Mahungela, who said he was being held at the Johannesburg prison (Sun City) and that his father had visited him the previous day to discuss the lack of funds.

“You knew last year this matter was set down from April to June. In that time financial arrangements should have been made,” the judge said.

Mahungela replied through an interpreter: “The thing is, my father is self-employed and he doesn’t have any contract. So there is no guarantee when he’ll be paid.”

In his judgment on the application for a postponement, the judge said it concerned him that from November to now the client, the accused, had not succeeded in raising sufficient funds to cover his legal team’s costs.

“Having heard the accused and his legal representative on this issue, it appears there is not even any definite undertaking, or there’s no certainty, that in three weeks there will be sufficient funds to cover the counsel.”

The judge said the accused had indicated that his father, who is responsible for the payment of the legal account, did not have a contract at the moment.

“It would have been a different kettle of fish if I’d received an indication, for example, that there was some deposit coming, or there’s some investment that will pay out on a certain date. Then we would have had some certainty as to the possibility of financial instructions. At this point, I cannot see that there’s any certainty in that regard.

“Lack of financial security and certainty will delay finalisation of this matter indefinitely. That cannot be allowed. It’s this court’s duty to see that justice is done to all parties. The interests of justice cuts both ways. Both the state and the accused are being prejudiced by the fact that the matter is not finalised.

“The accused’s rights with regard to a speedy trial are being compromised. He’s been in custody for three years. Should we carry on at this pace, it will go on for four years. It’s not in his best interests to do that.

“Apart from the fact that he will remain in custody for quite some time, surely he would like to know, and is entitled to know, what the final verdict of the court is, after all the evidence has been presented?

“Considering the interest that the public has in this matter, state witnesses, and the fact that they have to travel up and down the whole time when the matter is delayed, state witnesses may lose interest, they lose confidence in not only the prosecution, but also in the justice system at large.

“And the latter can also not be permitted. Courts need to instil confidence and trust in all members of the public.

“There’s the saying that ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. And may we not be part of that.

“Having regard to all of this, and having heard from state and defence, it’s my view that it’s not in the interests of justice to have this matter postponed for three weeks in order for the accused to maybe pay his legal fees.

“The application for postponement is therefore denied in this regard,” said Cox.