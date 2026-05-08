Netflix-linked debt forces filmmaker Mayenzeke Baza to sell cattle worth R600,000

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Filmmaker and TV producer Mayenzeke Baza and his wife resorted to selling their livestock valued at R600,000 after they breached a cashflow loan agreement worth R8m for a distribution and sale deal with streaming giant Netflix. Stock image

Renowned filmmaker and TV producer Mayenzeke Baza and his wife Mawande Seti-Baza resorted to selling their livestock valued at R600,000 after they breached a cashflow loan agreement worth R8m for a distribution and sale deal with streaming giant Netflix.

The couple put their personal assets on the line when they secured funding from commercial entity Hollard between 2023 and 2025 for publishing and distributing films under their company AAA Entertainment.

Documents instituted by Hollard Film Guarantors at the Johannesburg high court on May 5 state that Mayenzeke Baza agreed to a deed of surety, ensuring that their assets would be liable should they fail to repay the loan amount.

The court papers also state that the couple signed an acknowledgement of debt, claiming they could not settle outstanding amounts before the agreed deadline after paying R1m.

“Mayenzeke Baza acknowledged that they are no longer able to make payment of the amount of R7m on or before June 30 2025 and requested Hollard to agree to a payment arrangement to settle the outstanding loan amounts,” read the papers.

According to the papers, Baza and his wife also undertook to pay Hollard after generating revenue from other projects they were conducting, including resorting to selling their livestock.

“Mr Mayenzeke Baza and Mrs Mawande Seti-Baza own 60 livestock in their personal capacities, consisting of cows and calves.

“The livestock is valued at R600,000; they have agreed to the sale of the livestock by June 25 2025, and for the proceeds of the sale being ceded to Hollard for repayment of the outstanding cashflow loan advanced by Hollard.”

Mayenzeke Baza acknowledged that they are no longer able to make payment of the amount of R7m on or before June 30 2025 and requested Hollard to agree to a payment arrangement to settle the outstanding loan amounts. — Court ppers

However, Hollard alleges in the court papers that the couple did not proceed with the sale as they had promised.

The papers show that they also committed to paying R1m in eight instalments.

“The amount of R1m is to be paid in eight instalments of R125,000 per month, with the first instalment being payable on June 30 2025, [and] the last instalment will be payable on January 31 2026,” according to the documents.

Hollard also argues that if funds were handled recklessly by the couple, then it was within its rights to approach the courts for liquidation.

“When it appears, whether it be in winding up, judicial management or otherwise, that any business of the company was or is being carried on recklessly or with intent to defraud creditors of the company or creditors of any other person or for any fraudulent purpose, the court may, on the application of the master, declare that any person who was knowingly a party to the carrying on of the business in a manner aforesaid, shall be personally responsible, without any limitation of liability.”

The court papers show that AAA Entertainment received the loan in two tranches during 2023 and 2025.

The company received R5m in April 2023 and a further R3.4m in April 2025, brining the funding to R8.4m.

Baza has been producing feature films and documentaries for more than 15 years. He also serves as an advisor to several organisations in the film and TV industry.