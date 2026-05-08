UKZN student living with dwarfism graduates among top of class

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Growing up in the rural town of Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal’s historic Isandlwana area, 21-year-old Siyabonga Khumalo faced challenges that often made everyday life difficult.

Born with dwarfism and scoliosis — conditions that affect his height and spine and limit his ability to stand or walk for long periods — his childhood was marked by both physical struggles and social stigma.

Undeterred by these obstacles, Khumalo was among 153 students with disabilities graduating during the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) autumn ceremonies.

He graduated summa cum laude with a BSocSci degree, earning 21 distinctions, 14 certificates of merit and six dean’s commendations.

He said his passion for helping people inspired him to study anthropology and psychology. “I enjoy working with people, listening to their stories and finding ways on how I can contribute positively to their lives,“ he said.

Khumalo is currently completing his honours degree and hopes to pursue a master’s degree and eventually a PhD in psychology, with the goal of becoming a clinical psychologist.

My upbringing was shaped by the sacrifices and support of my mother both literally and figuratively — Siyabonga Khumalo

He said UKZN was always on the cards for him. He believed in himself and ensured he made the impossible possible.

“My upbringing was shaped by the sacrifices and support of my mother both literally and figuratively. She used to carry me to class before I received my motorised wheelchair. She ensured I never missed an opportunity to learn,” he told TimesLIVE.

He recalled instances of bullying in school. “I remember during my primary school years, my then peers would mistake my height for my disability.

“Despite being bullied and underestimated because of my condition, I refused to allow my disability to define me ... a tall frame does not equate to intelligence”.

Highlighting some of the barriers students with disabilities still face in higher education, he said inaccessible infrastructure, delays in receiving assistive devices and stigma sometimes make it difficult to make ends meet.

“Many campuses and facilities don’t fully accommodate diverse needs, which affects confidence and inclusion.

“Administrative delays in processing assistive devices and accommodations often hinder academic progress, especially for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funded students.

“Institutions must be more inclusive and eco-friendly for differently abled students.”

He encouraged young people living with disabilities, who may feel discouraged, to never let their condition define their future.

TimesLIVE