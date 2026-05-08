Zimbabwean influencer Ndoyisile Sibindi faces backlash over ‘Top Billing’ audition

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Social media personality Ndoyisile Sibindi has gone viral after sharing his audition clip for the popular South African lifestyle television show Top Billing.

Zimbabwean-born, South African-based TikToker Ndoyisile Sibindi has sparked a wave of controversy after his audition for the SABC3 lifestyle show, Top Billing.

The broadcaster recently opened calls for auditions to find a new presenter for the return of the lifestyle magazine show.

While the search is open to any individual legally eligible to work in South Africa, Sibindi’s entry has reignited heated debates regarding nationality and employment of foreign nationals in South Africa.

A look at Ndoyisile's Top Billing presenter search audition. pic.twitter.com/I4GJY1LYGp — Musa Khawula (@Musa_Khawula) May 7, 2026

The social media sensation, who boasts over 1-million followers on TikTok, initially polled his Facebook audience on whether he should pursue the opportunity. While many fans encouraged him to take the leap, critics warned of a potential public outcry.

Despite the warnings, Sibindi posted his audition video, which quickly went viral and drew mixed reactions. Supporters praised his natural charisma and confidence, while critics argued that the role should be reserved for South African citizens, citing the country’s high unemployment rate.

The backlash has escalated, with some social media users calling on the department of home affairs to clarify his visa status.

❌Tomorrow morning we will go to the Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa to submit evidence of ‼️Zimbabwean nationals who continue insulting South Africans while benefiting from opportunities meant for South Africans.



❗️We also want answers on how this individual has been in… pic.twitter.com/USZSF3TomI — Born-in-SA🇿🇦 (@_Tee__G) May 7, 2026

This controversy surfaced at a period of escalating tensions in South Africa regarding undocumented migration. Several protests have taken place across the country, with demonstrators arguing that foreign nationals overwhelm a job market already struggling to accommodate local citizens.

The are amazing South Africans who are good at this.

He should audition for Zimbabwe TV we don't want to be crowded like he said. — Tenyeko💝👑jobplug queen📝 (@comforttenyeko) May 7, 2026

In addition to backlash to the audition video, critics have resurfaced a viral video from 2025 in which Sibindi mocked residents of Thembisa for “flooding” the Mall of Africa in Midrand. Although Sibindi issued a formal apology at the time, critics argued Sibindi is unfit to represent a national lifestyle brand.

Despite the backlash, Sibindi thanked his supporters.

“Thank you guys so much for all the comments on the Top Billing video and the reshares. I appreciate the love; I wasn’t really expecting so much positivity.”

TimesLIVE