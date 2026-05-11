Afrika Mayibuye Movement calls for suspension of arrested generals

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The Afrika Mayibuye Movement has called for the immediate suspension without pay of arrested police officers Feroz Khan and Ebrahim Kadwa following their arrest on corruption-related charges.

The party, founded by former EFF and MK Party politician Floyd Shivambu, said the major generals should also face a full forensic investigation into their activities, assets and networks.

“Every aspect of their conduct must be scrutinised” and any accomplices within or outside the force must be held accountable, it said.

The arrests relate to a 2021 case involving businessman Tariq Downes and the alleged unlawful handling of raw precious metals. The policemen face charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Kadwa, Khan and Downes briefly appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Monday, where they were each granted R20,000 bail.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “The charges emanate from an incident on May 5 2021, when Downes was allegedly found in possession of 75.9 grams of unwrought gold, valued at approximately R62 836, at OR Tambo International Airport.

“During questioning, he allegedly claimed the metal was a brass bar and that he was acting as an undercover agent linked to senior SAPS officials. Investigations allegedly established that no authorised undercover operation involving precious metals existed at the time.

“The state further alleges that Khan and Kadwa instructed officers to release Downes despite there being no supporting documentation for such an operation.”

The matter will return to court on July 14.

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