Nigerian activist calls March and March a ‘tribal vigilante group’

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Civil society organisations take part in a march in Durban on May 6 2026 demanding government action on issues involving foreigners. The protest reflects ongoing calls for clearer immigration management policies. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

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Nigerian-born activist Solomon Izang Ashoms has criticised the March and March Movement, claiming its protests have strayed from advocating for stricter immigration laws to targeting all foreigners.

The group recently staged nationwide protests demanding the immediate deportation of undocumented individuals.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Ashoms described the surge in anti-foreigner demonstrations as “unfortunate”, suggesting that many participants lacked education regarding the complexities of migration.

“This is something that [also] happened 10 years ago,” Ashoms said. “We thought government and the civil sector would take the opportunity to educate the public, but there is still a significant lack of understanding.”

Ashoms warned that false information spread by some civil society groups is inciting hatred. He pointed to organisations such as Operation Dudula and March and March, accusing them of prioritising emotional sentiment over factual accuracy.

“We see a lot of information being spread that simply isn’t true,” he said. “It is based on emotion and is transitioning into a place of hate. This is a dangerous path that will inevitably lead to more violence.”

A recent survey by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has revealed an increase in the number of South Africans not wanting immigrants in the country over the past five years. The survey revealed 42% of the population said they do not welcome immigrants at all, 41% said they welcome only some immigrants, and only 15% said they welcome all immigrants.

While Ashoms acknowledged the public’s legitimate concerns regarding undocumented migration, he insisted South Africans must base their frustrations on facts rather than fabrications. He referenced a claim by the leader of March and March Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, that there are 27-million illegal immigrants in the country, a figure he dismissed as untrue.

“That was totally false. Where is that data coming from?” Ashoms asked. “These figures incite people and push them to the edge. When people claim most criminals in South Africa are undocumented foreigners, even the police can’t back that up because they don’t arrest or collect data based solely on nationality.”

Ashoms highlighted the crucial distinction between being “undocumented” and being an “illegal immigrant.” He said many individuals become undocumented due to systemic delays within the department of home affairs rather than a desire to break the law.

Having lived in South Africa for more than 20 years, Ashoms is married to a Zulu woman, and they refer to their family as “Southgerians.” He shared his personal struggle with the system, noting his application for permanent residency once took five years to finalise.

Despite his children being born and raised in South Africa, Ashoms fears a future where they are rejected because of his heritage.

“I have to fight to protect the future of my children because this movement is becoming tribalistic,” he said. “To me, March and March is a tribal vigilante group.”

He called on law enforcement to intervene when private citizens harass or demand documentation from foreigners.

“To hit the streets, harass and intimidate people, and feed the poor wrong information, is a sad sight in a nation that possesses such a great constitution.”

TimesLIVE