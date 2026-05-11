Philippine legislators to vote on impeachment of presidential hopeful Duterte

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Legislators in the Philippines are set to vote on Monday on whether to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte in what could create a major hurdle for her bid to run for the presidency in 2028.

A House justice committee last month found probable cause for her impeachment in a petition from activists accusing her of misusing public funds, accumulating unexplained wealth and threatening the lives of ⁠President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr, his wife and the former House speaker.

With ally-turned-enemy Marcos limited by the constitution to a single term in office, Duterte is the clear favourite to succeed him in 2028. She has apologised for helping bring Marcos to power in 2022 after they ran on a joint ticket and won separate elections in landslides.

Duterte denies wrongdoing, and her legal team has described the petition as defective and a “fishing expedition”.

The scheduling of the vote for Monday was confirmed by House secretary-general Cheloy Garafil and representative Leila de Lima, a justice committee member.

If more than one third of the lower house backs her impeachment, the Senate will be required to convene a trial with its members as jurors. Duterte faces removal from office and a ban from politics if convicted.

Duterte family under fire

The impeachment effort is the latest in a series of setbacks for the influential Duterte family, with the vice president feeling constant heat from her bitter feud with Marcos, and her father, Rodrigo Duterte, awaiting trial at the International Criminal Court over a war on drugs that killed thousands of people during his 2016-2022 presidency.

The House last year voted to impeach Sara Duterte, but that was later struck down by the Supreme Court over a procedural flaw.

She could become the highest-ranking official to be impeached in the Philippines after former president Joseph Estrada in 2000, whose trial was aborted after prosecutors walked out.

Three other top officials have been impeached, including an ombudsman and an election commission head, who both resigned before their trials, and the former Supreme Court chief justice Renato Corona, the only one convicted so far.

Marcos survived a separate impeachment bid in February after his allies in Congress voted to dismiss it. He has distanced himself from proceedings against his estranged vice president.

Dozens of supporters of the impeachment effort gathered outside Congress on Monday, chanting and holding banners saying “Impeach Sara Now”.

Among them was left-wing Congressman Perci Cendana, who said he was confident there would be enough votes to back it, calling it a “historic day for democracy”.

Reuters