Severe weather leaves thousands without electricity across Western Cape

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Thousands of residents across the Western Cape remain without electricity as heavy rainfall, flooding and gale-force winds continue to damage Eskom infrastructure across the province.

On Monday, Eskom said multiple unplanned power outages had been reported in several areas, with recovery teams struggling to access some sites because of severe flooding and unsafe conditions.

The power utility said it was working with provincial disaster management teams to assess the extent of the damage and determine whether roads and affected infrastructure were safe for repair work to continue.

“Eskom urges the public to be patient while its response teams navigate these conditions to restore power as soon as possible,” the utility said.

The severe weather has affected parts of the Cape Metro, Cape Winelands, Garden Route, Overberg and West Coast regions.

Areas affected include:

Cape Metropole

Eersterivier

Jamestown

Leiden, Delft

Nomzamo

Parts of Khayelitsha

Cape Winelands / Boland

Ashton

Barrydale

Bonnievale

Breerivier

Boskloof

Ceres

De Doorns, Touwsrivier and surrounding farms and traction stations

Klapmuts

Montagu

Perdeberg

Rawsonville municipal area and surrounding farms

Tulbagh

Villiersdorp

Wolseley

Garden Route

Albertinia

Karatara

Knysna

Meiringspoort

Plettenberg Bay and surrounding areas

Rheenendal

Robberg

Riversdale

Sedgefield

Stilbaai

Woodville

Wilderness

Overberg / Overstrand

Arniston

Betty’s Bay

Bredasdorp

Buffelsjag

Caledon

Gaansbaai

Grabouw and surrounding areas

Greyton

Hawston

Heidelberg

Hermanus

Kleinmond

McGregor

Napier

Onrus

Pringle Bay

Riviersonderend surrounding farms

Rooi Els

Stanford

Struisbaai

Swellendam

Vermont

West Coast

Citrusdal

Lambert’s Bay

Vredendal

Wellington surrounding farm areas

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