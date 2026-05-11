Severe weather leaves thousands without electricity across Western Cape

Thousands of residents across the Western Cape remain without electricity as heavy rainfall, flooding and gale-force winds continue to damage Eskom infrastructure across the province.
On Monday, Eskom said multiple unplanned power outages had been reported in several areas, with recovery teams struggling to access some sites because of severe flooding and unsafe conditions.
The power utility said it was working with provincial disaster management teams to assess the extent of the damage and determine whether roads and affected infrastructure were safe for repair work to continue.
“Eskom urges the public to be patient while its response teams navigate these conditions to restore power as soon as possible,” the utility said.
The severe weather has affected parts of the Cape Metro, Cape Winelands, Garden Route, Overberg and West Coast regions.
Areas affected include:
Cape Metropole
- Eersterivier
- Jamestown
- Leiden, Delft
- Nomzamo
- Parts of Khayelitsha
Cape Winelands / Boland
- Ashton
- Barrydale
- Bonnievale
- Breerivier
- Boskloof
- Ceres
- De Doorns, Touwsrivier and surrounding farms and traction stations
- Klapmuts
- Montagu
- Perdeberg
- Rawsonville municipal area and surrounding farms
- Tulbagh
- Villiersdorp
- Wolseley
Garden Route
- Albertinia
- Karatara
- Knysna
- Meiringspoort
- Plettenberg Bay and surrounding areas
- Rheenendal
- Robberg
- Riversdale
- Sedgefield
- Stilbaai
- Woodville
- Wilderness
Overberg / Overstrand
- Arniston
- Betty’s Bay
- Bredasdorp
- Buffelsjag
- Caledon
- Gaansbaai
- Grabouw and surrounding areas
- Greyton
- Hawston
- Heidelberg
- Hermanus
- Kleinmond
- McGregor
- Napier
- Onrus
- Pringle Bay
- Riviersonderend surrounding farms
- Rooi Els
- Stanford
- Struisbaai
- Swellendam
- Vermont
West Coast
- Citrusdal
- Lambert’s Bay
- Vredendal
- Wellington surrounding farm areas
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.