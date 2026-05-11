South Africa

Severe weather leaves thousands without electricity across Western Cape

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Journalist

The power utility, which was given a go ahead to increase electricity by 18.65% and 12.74%, is rolling out stage 6 load-shedding.
Eskom battles widespread outages as severe weather lashes Western Cape (123RF / beercrafter)

Thousands of residents across the Western Cape remain without electricity as heavy rainfall, flooding and gale-force winds continue to damage Eskom infrastructure across the province.

On Monday, Eskom said multiple unplanned power outages had been reported in several areas, with recovery teams struggling to access some sites because of severe flooding and unsafe conditions.

The power utility said it was working with provincial disaster management teams to assess the extent of the damage and determine whether roads and affected infrastructure were safe for repair work to continue.

“Eskom urges the public to be patient while its response teams navigate these conditions to restore power as soon as possible,” the utility said.

The severe weather has affected parts of the Cape Metro, Cape Winelands, Garden Route, Overberg and West Coast regions.

Areas affected include:

Cape Metropole

  • Eersterivier
  • Jamestown
  • Leiden, Delft
  • Nomzamo
  • Parts of Khayelitsha

Cape Winelands / Boland

  • Ashton
  • Barrydale
  • Bonnievale
  • Breerivier
  • Boskloof
  • Ceres
  • De Doorns, Touwsrivier and surrounding farms and traction stations
  • Klapmuts
  • Montagu
  • Perdeberg
  • Rawsonville municipal area and surrounding farms
  • Tulbagh
  • Villiersdorp
  • Wolseley

Garden Route

  • Albertinia
  • Karatara
  • Knysna
  • Meiringspoort
  • Plettenberg Bay and surrounding areas
  • Rheenendal
  • Robberg
  • Riversdale
  • Sedgefield
  • Stilbaai
  • Woodville
  • Wilderness

Overberg / Overstrand

  • Arniston
  • Betty’s Bay
  • Bredasdorp
  • Buffelsjag
  • Caledon
  • Gaansbaai
  • Grabouw and surrounding areas
  • Greyton
  • Hawston
  • Heidelberg
  • Hermanus
  • Kleinmond
  • McGregor
  • Napier
  • Onrus
  • Pringle Bay
  • Riviersonderend surrounding farms
  • Rooi Els
  • Stanford
  • Struisbaai
  • Swellendam
  • Vermont

West Coast

  • Citrusdal
  • Lambert’s Bay
  • Vredendal
  • Wellington surrounding farm areas

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