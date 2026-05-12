ConCourt rules in favour of Home Affairs on repeat asylum applications

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The Constitutional Court has ruled that rejected asylum seekers cannot submit repeat applications once their original claims have been finalised.

The ruling, in favour of the department of home affairs, overturned an earlier Supreme Court of Appeal judgment in the matter between the department and assylum seekers who had taken the department to court.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department described the judgment as a significant victory against abuse of the asylum system and part of wider efforts to restore the rule of law in immigration and refugee management.

The judgment comes weeks after the cabinet approved the Revised White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection, which introduces the “first-safe-country” principle aimed at preventing asylum seekers from choosing South Africa as their preferred destination after travelling through other countries in the region.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the judgment affirmed the department’s efforts to reform the migration and asylum system.

“This judgment from the highest court in the land is an affirmation of the unprecedented progress we are making in restoring the rule of law and clamping down on abuse in the migration and asylum systems,” said Schreiber.

“It further demonstrates that our commitment to systemic reform — not in opposition to but anchored in our constitution — is rapidly resolving problems that once seemed insurmountable.”

The department said the judgment and recent policy developments showed progress in rebuilding immigration systems to better serve South Africa’s interests.

TimesLIVE