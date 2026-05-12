Joe Sibanyoni arrested for allegedly extorting more than R2m from mine boss

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Gauteng minibus taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni has been arrested for alleged extortion. File photo.

The police have arrested controversial minibus taxi boss Joe “Ferarri” Sibanyoni and two others for allegedly extorting more than R2m from a businessman.

Sowetan understands the businessman is in the mining industry.

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo on Tuesday said the suspects allegedly extorted money from a businessman in Kwaggafontein in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, for an extended period until the victim reported the matter to police in 2025.

“One suspect remains outstanding at this stage,” he said.

“The police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the arrested suspects in relation to other cases as investigations continue.”

Two other suspects were arrested with him. One was arrested in Gauteng while the other was arrested in Mpumalanga.@Sowetan1981 — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) May 12, 2026

Sibanyoni was arrested at his home in Centurion in Gauteng and transported to Middelburg police station where he was formally charged and detained.

Masondo said the suspects are expected to appear in the Kwaggafontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Sowetan