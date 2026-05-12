Limpopo police intensify search for missing toddler

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Omphile Sethole was kidnapped from her home in Ga-Mabuela Village, Limpopo.

Police in Limpopo have intensified their search for two-year-old toddler Omphile Sethole who was allegedly kidnapped from her home in in Ga-Mabuela Village 10 days ago.

Her grandmother awoke on May 2 to find her missing.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said there have been no new developments and that investigations are continuing with the search for the little girl being intensified.

Omphile was last seen wearing a black tight and a pink jersey. Her mother, Nompumelelo Sethole, told TimesLIVE she is clinging to hope that her daughter returns unharmed.

“I am trying to be strong and hold on with the hope that she returns unharmed, and as of yet there hasn’t been any update,” Sethole said.

Last week, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe cautioned the public against spreading false information after several social media posts suggested the toddler had been found.

“This information is untrue, and the baby girl has not been found. The search for the missing toddler is ongoing,” says Hadebe.

Omphile went missing during what is recognised as Child Protection Month in South Africa. This year’s theme is “Working together in ending violence against children”.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can contact the investigation officer Sgt Moshe Mashaba on 082 319 9447 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE