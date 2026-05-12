Mother and baby killed in crash involving health minister Motsoaledi’s car

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A mother and baby died in a crash involving an official vehicle of health minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that the official vehicle of health minister Aaron Motsoaledi was involved in a fatal accident on the N1 near Bela-Bela in Limpopo on May 9.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the state vehicle was being driven by a member of the Protection Security Services (PSS) at the time of the incident.

According to a preliminary investigation, a woman was attempting to cross the road with her two children, including one baby strapped to her back, when the collision occurred.

“The trio was attempting to get to the other side of the road to attend to an earlier incident in which the woman’s husband was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty police officer and died at the scene,” said Mathe.

“It is further alleged that while crossing the road, the woman and her children were involved in a collision with the minister’s official vehicle. Tragically the mother and baby succumbed to their injuries.”

Two separate cases of culpable homicide are under investigation, and the circumstances surrounding both accidents form part of ongoing police investigations — Brig Athlenda Mathe, police spokesperson

She said Motsoaledi, his driver and close protection officer remained at the scene after the crash until emergency services and police arrived.

“In line with standard protocol, the minister’s close protector and the driver immediately stopped at the scene together with the minister, and remained there until police and emergency medical services arrived.”

Statements were later taken from those who were at the scene.

Police have opened two separate culpable homicide cases linked to the incidents.

“Two separate cases of culpable homicide are under investigation, and the circumstances surrounding both accidents form part of ongoing police investigations.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has taken over the investigation as both drivers involved in the separate incidents are SAPS members.

“The SAPS extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time.”