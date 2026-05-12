POLL | What are your thoughts on Ramaphosa’s address on Monday night?

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President Cyril Ramaphosa framed his decision not to resign as a matter of protecting the 'renewal' of the country.

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President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium last night with a clear, unwavering message for South Africa: “I will not resign.”

The address followed a landmark Constitutional Court ruling which found parliament acted unlawfully when it voted to block investigations into the Phala Phala saga — in which millions in cash were stolen from Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm — in 2022.

While opposition parties and critics have ramped up calls for him to step down, the president argued that nothing in the ruling compels him to leave office.

Instead, he plans to take the original Section 89 panel report, which found he may have committed serious misconduct, on an “expeditious” legal review.

Ramaphosa framed his decision as a matter of protecting the “renewal” of the country, stating resigning now would be an abdication of his duty.

However, with parliament ordered to reopen the impeachment process, the political temperature in the country is at a boiling point.

Is this a necessary stand for stability, or is it a delay tactic in the face of accountability?

TimesLIVE