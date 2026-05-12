Twin toddlers die after suffering smoke inhalation in Joburg shack fire

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Four-year-old twins died in a fire at the Zamimpilo informal settlement in Highgate, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, allegedly from smoke inhalation.

According to the City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS), firefighters responded to the blaze and later recovered the bodies of the children during firefighting operations.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said paramedics declared the twins dead on the scene.

“The firefighters recovered two bodies of four-year-old twins who unfortunately succumbed to smoke inhalation and they were confirmed dead by EMS paramedics on scene,” said Mulaudzi.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The tragedy comes as authorities continue to warn residents about the increased risk of fires and burn-related injuries during winter, when many households rely on heaters, braziers, paraffin stoves, candles and open fires to stay warm.

On Friday, Gauteng health MEC Faith Mazibuko urged residents to take precautions against burn-related incidents, warning that unsafe heating methods place families, especially children and older people, at risk.

The department also cautioned against using braziers, commonly known as imbawula, inside poorly ventilated rooms or leaving them unattended, citing the dangers of fires, burn injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Mulaudzi urged residents to use heating devices responsibly during the cold weather.

“We are pleading with our residents to continue to look after heating devices like heaters and braziers and not to leave them unattended so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents during these extremely cold temperatures,” he said.

TimesLIVE