300 Ghanaians to be evacuated from SA amid ‘xenophobic’ protests

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Ghana president John Mahama has approved the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaian citizens living in South Africa following a surge in “xenophobic attack”.

This was announced on Tuesday by Ghana’s foreign affairs minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on X.

His Excellency John Mahama has granted presidential approval for the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaians in South Africa.



These distressed Ghanaians had earlier complied with the Foreign Ministry’s advisory and registered with our High Commission in Pretoria to be rescued… — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) May 12, 2026

“His Excellency John Mahama has granted presidential approval for the immediate evacuation of 300 Ghanaians in South Africa,” Ablakwa stated.

“These distressed Ghanaians had earlier complied with the Foreign Ministry’s advisory and registered with our High Commission in Pretoria to be rescued following the latest wave of xenophobic attacks.”

Ablakwa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its citizens, stating that Ghana will continue to “safeguard the welfare of all Ghanaians, at home and abroad”.

The evacuation comes amid heightening tensions in South Africa regarding undocumented migrants. Recent protests have seen citizens demanding the immediate deportation of foreigners.

However, some of these demonstrations have reportedly spiralled into violence and unlawful acts of intimidation, including members of protest groups stopping individuals to demand identification.

While several African nations and international observers have classified these incidents as xenophobic, Pretoria continues to deny the label.

Nigeria has formally summoned South African envoys and at least 130 Nigerians have requested government-repatriation flights.

Other African countries including Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Kenya, and Malawi have issued urgent safety warnings to their citizens residing in South Africa.

Recently Ghana requested a formal debate on “Xenophobic Attacks in the Republic of South Africa” at the upcoming AU Mid-Year Coordination Summit in Cairo on June 24.

In an effort to manage the fallout, international relations and cooperation minister Ronald Lamola has held talks with his African counterparts. Lamola emphasised that there is no credible evidence of fatalities involving African nationals during the recent protests and assured ministers that South Africa is taking action against those flouting the rule of law.

“South Africa will continue to lead with a Pan-African heart,” Lamola said. “Our commitment is to solidarity, the rule of law, and the safety of all who reside within our borders.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the unrest in his weekly newsletter, asserting that violent protests and criminal acts do not reflect government policy. He condemned “community activists” who have illegally assumed the role of state officials by conducting documentation checks.

“These are the acts of opportunists who are exploiting legitimate grievances, particularly those of the poor,” Ramaphosa asserted. “Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, regardless of who the perpetrators or victims are.”

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