South Africa

BREAKING | Major drug laboratory raided in North West

Seipati Mothoa

Seipati Mothoa

A drug laboratory operation valued at R100m was raided near Swartruggens in the North West. (SAPS)

A drug laboratory operation valued at R100m has been raided near Swartruggens in the North West, police say.

The illicit manufacturing facility was uncovered by officers from the national crime intelligence unit, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

“A number of arrests have been made and investigations are continuing as it is still an active scene,” Mathe said, adding investigators were combing the area on Wednesday morning.

Details of the type of drugs allegedly being manufactured and the number of suspects arrested have not yet been released.

This is a developing story

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BREAKING | Major drug laboratory raided in North West

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