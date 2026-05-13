Crackdown on illegal billboards boosts Joburg revenue by nearly R100m

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The City of Johannesburg says it has collected close to R100m in revenue within months after intensifying its crackdown on illegal outdoor advertising across the city.

The revenue boost follows ongoing compliance inspections and law enforcement operations led by the city’s entity, the Joburg Property Company (JPC), aimed at enforcing the municipality’s outdoor advertising bylaws and improving revenue collection for service delivery.

Speaking during an enforcement operation at the corner of Jan Smuts Avenue and Republic Road, in Randburg, JPC CE Musah Makhunga said the outdoor advertising industry had previously contributed only about R4m annually to the city.

“When we started this operation in January, many media owners came forward to engage with the city and enter into formal agreements. We started from a base of about R4m a year, and we are now reaching close to R100m,” said Makhunga.

“This demonstrates that there was significant revenue leakage within the outdoor advertising portfolio, money that rightfully belongs to the city to support service delivery.”

Makhunga said the city would continue intensifying enforcement operations across Johannesburg as illegal outdoor advertising continued to spread in some areas.

“We will continue pushing hard because there are still areas where illegal outdoor advertising is mushrooming. The revenue collected through compliance will help the city address critical service delivery challenges, including infrastructure maintenance, fixing potholes and improving urban management,” he said.

Senior law enforcement officer for development planning, dealing with outdoor advertising infringements, Tembinkosi Mvelase, said the latest operation followed investigations into illegal billboard structures identified at properties along Republic Road.

According to Mvelase, notices were issued to the responsible parties but no corrective action was taken within the stipulated time frame, prompting enforcement action.

“The advertising structures are not approved by the city. There is a detailed approval process that includes notifying the city, submitting applications, paying the required fees and undergoing technical evaluations before any sign can be erected,” he said.

Mvelase said many advertisers continued to erect signs illegally despite being aware of municipal regulations.

“The outdoor advertising bylaw of 2009 is clear. Companies must not erect signage before obtaining approval from the city. Unfortunately, many operators ignore the law, which is why these enforcement operations are necessary,” he said.

The city has reiterated its commitment to intensifying compliance inspections and ensuring outdoor advertising operators comply with municipal bylaws while contributing fairly to the city’s revenue stream and broader service delivery plans.

TimesLIVE