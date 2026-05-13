‘Escape risk’ Matlala will move from KZN supermax prison for criminal trial in Gauteng, court told

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vusimuzi Matlala with a member of his defence team during an appearance before the Johannesburg High Court.

Attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, described as an escape risk by correctional services officials, will be moved to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre before his criminal trial, the high court in Pretoria heard on Tuesday.

Matlala is being held at eBongweni Correctional Centre, a super-maximum security prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

Last month, Matlala initiated a legal challenge to be moved back to Kgosi Mampuru maximum security prison in Pretoria. He argued that being detained in KwaZulu-Natal while facing trial in Gauteng would render the criminal trial unfair because he would have insufficient time to consult his legal team.

Matlala argued that his transfer to KwaZulu-Natal in December 2025 was inconsistent with the constitution in the treatment of remand detainees.

The urgent application was before judge Nomsa Khumalo.

Matlala’s legal representative, Hlawu Maluleke, told the court that the state filed its court papers on the eve of the hearing, and his legal team needed more time to consult with Matlala and file a responding affidavit.

Adv Lebogang Madiba, for the department of correctional services, told the court the state intended to move Matlala back to Pretoria days before his criminal trial.

Matlala has been charged with the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane. He faces charges of attempted murder in the 2022 shooting of taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni and his associates. His criminal trial will start in July.

The parties agreed that the matter be removed from the urgent roll for finalisation of the filing of papers, set down for May 26.

Matlala has asked the court to direct the state to transfer him to the remand detention section of Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, where he was initially remanded before being caught with a phone in his cell, or to the C-Max section of the prison.

Matlala was moved to C-Max after he was found with a cellphone, which he used to watch the July 2025 briefing of KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlahla Mkhwanazi from his prison cell.

Criminal web

During the briefing, which led to the establishment of the Madlanga commission, Mkhwanazi accused Matlala of being part of a criminal web that influenced senior police officials.

Matlala was moved to the KwaZulu-Natal prison in December 2025, which the department said was based on “sensitive” security-related reasons.

In the court papers Kgosi Mampuru officials describe Matlala as an escape risk.

“Remand detainee Matlala is a threat to the security of the centre, and it is therefore recommended that he be transferred to a maximum facility institution where he will be treated according to the conditions and rules of a maximum institution,” a Kgosi Mampuru internal report on Matlala states.

He has a full month to consult with his legal representatives physically at Kgosi Mampuru in preparation for his trial or hearing — a month is more than a reasonable amount of time. — Kgosi Mampuru’s acting head Ntsizi Qebengu in court papers

Kgosi Mampuru’s acting head Ntsizi Qebengu said in court papers that the department has treated Matlala lawfully and allowed him legal consultations.

Nothing prevents Matlala’s legal representatives from consulting with him physically or telephonically at eBongweni at any time before or after commencement of the criminal trial, Qebengu added.

“The distance that the applicant seemingly complains about is not prohibitive, as many other legal representatives who are based outside Kokstad and have clients at eBongweni do travel to eBongweni to consult with their clients, as is evident from records of legal visits,” Qebengu said.

“He has a full month to consult with his legal representatives physically at Kgosi Mampuru in preparation for his trial or hearing — a month is more than a reasonable amount of time.

“He [Matlala] is suspected of involvement in an organised crime syndicate operating in the country. He is considered an escape risk.

“Detention at a closed maximum facility would prevent him from engaging in any further misconduct, such as accessing a contraband cellphone from detainees awaiting trial that he could use for all sorts of purposes, including potentially planning an escape.”