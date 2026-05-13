Ex-SANDF special forces soldier gets 25 years for killing wife in pub

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Former SANDF special forces soldier Fredrik le Roux, 63, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife, Taryn, at Waxy O’Connors restaurant in Westville in September last year.

Former SANDF special forces soldier Fredrik le Roux, 63, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to murdering his wife, Taryn, at Waxy O’Connors restaurant in Westville in September last year.

Le Roux, who has been in custody since the incident, entered into a plea bargain with the state which was ratified by Durban high court judge Bruce Bedderson.

He sentenced Le Roux to an effective 25 years in prison.

In his written plea, he said the couple had been fighting because he believed that she had been unfaithful while he was overseas working as a close protector.

“The marriage became a toxic environment,” he said.

In the days leading up to him shooting her in full view of patrons at the popular pub, he said he had “tightened the purse strings”. This caused more resentment and scorn.

He said on the Sunday before the shooting, there had been a “heated exchange” and she had called police. They did not arrive, however private security attended and the situation calmed down.

But things soon “boiled over again”.

At lunch that day, they had a meal and a few drinks.

He said the flash point came when the bill had to be paid. He gave a 10% tip. He said Taryn berated him for throwing money away while not providing for her and her child.

When they were leaving, he was taken aback when she told him that he should “carry on without her….” and then ignored him.

He taunted her, saying “call the police”.

He decided he had had enough, drew his pistol and shot her once in the face. He discharged another round while he was making the firearm safe.

Le Roux said he was genuinely remorseful for his actions and was mindful that he had caused tremendous pain and hardship to Taryn’s elderly parents, her son, and friends.

Senior state advocate Krishen Shah noted the prevalence of gender-based and gun violence in society.

The plea agreement notes that Taryn’s family were consulted before it was finalised.

Bedderson sentenced him to 22 years for murder and three years each for each of three charges of unlawful possession of firearms. However, he ordered that some of the sentences run concurrently, making the sentence an effective 25 years.

TimesLIVE