Fed up Olievenhoutbosch residents demand action from Tshwane mayor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Resident of Olievenhoutbosch Extension 60 descended to the office of City of Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, to deliver a memorandum of grievances and demands over service delivery issues.

Angry Olievenhoutbosch residents took their grievances to the doorstep of Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya on Tuesday.

The residents’ main aim was to deliver a memorandum on what they labelled as more than 11 years of “systemic neglect’ and “life-threatening” service delivery failures.

​Residents alleged that despite various engagements with previous administrations dating back to 2019, the city had left them in a state of “permanent limbo”.

​Top of their list of demands and complaints was the lack of progress in a housing project they claim has been stagnant for years. According to community leader Mpho Ramaremela, 759 housing units remain unfinished.

Ramaremela said 447 units saw initial progress, while the contractor’s agreement was terminated last year, and no replacement has been appointed.

“They started building the houses in 2017/18, then they just left them unfinished.”

​The memorandum said the daily reality for residents was lack of basic infrastructure, including sanitation, electricity and health services.

Ramaremela said the lack of proper roads was a serious safety issue, which he said it puts the lives of residents at risk, especially during bad weather.

“Without bridges, children and the elderly are forced to cross flooded areas using unstable, handmade structures,” Ramaremela said.

He said residents were demanding a local school to stop their children from having to walk long distances in unsafe conditions.

“Despite promises that construction would begin in May 2022, no ground has been broken. Learners must travel long distances across hazardous terrain to attend classes.”

Residents said earlier promises made by former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and various members of the mayoral committee (MMCs), including officials from the provincial government, had not materialised.

Ramaremela said they had given the city seven days to respond to their demands.

“We will come back without any warning if the city does not respond to our demands.”

The memorandum was acknowledged by the city’s department of human settlements and a representative from the speaker’s office, Melandre Fost.

TimesLIVE