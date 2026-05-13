Gauteng traffic cop granted bail after alleged Arcadia rape

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A Gauteng Traffic Police officer accused of raping a 26-year-old woman in an apartment building in Arcadia has been granted R3000 bail by the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court. File photo. ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

A Gauteng traffic police officer accused of raping a 26-year-old woman in an apartment building in Arcadia has been granted R3,000 bail by the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

The 36-year-old man was charged with rape after an alleged incident in the early hours of April 13.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, the complainant allegedly met the accused on the fourth-floor staircase of their apartment building at around 1am where they smoked together before continuing the conversation elsewhere in the building.

“The accused allegedly persuaded the woman to accompany him to the top floor of the apartment building. Once there, an altercation allegedly broke out between the two”, Mahanjana said.

Court documents state that the accused allegedly pinned the complainant against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

The complainant reportedly managed to push him away, causing him to fall down several steps while she attempted to escape.

However, the accused allegedly stood up, grabbed the complainant again, pinned her against the wall, lifted her up and then raped her.

The complainant allegedly ran back to her apartment and locked herself in. The matter was reported to the authorities on April 23 and the accused was arrested the next day.

During the court appearance, the state did not oppose bail as the accused was not considered a flight risk.

The case has been postponed to July 15 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE