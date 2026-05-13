South Africa

POLL | Given the hantavirus concerns, should the Soccer World Cup be halted or restricted?

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A passenger from the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, boards a plane to travel to the Netherlands, at Tenerife Sur airport, Canary Islands, on May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes (Pedro Nunes)

With the Fifa World Cup 2026 set to begin on June 11, a new debate has surfaced after the hantavirus cluster outbreaks linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship.

While the virus hasn’t reached pandemic levels, its arrival in South Africa has some fans and health advocates worried about the risks of international travel and mass gatherings.

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has insisted that “local rodents are clean” and the risk to the public is low.

However, with thousands of South Africans preparing to travel abroad to support Bafana Bafana and thousands more expected to gather in local “fan zones”, some are asking if the world is moving too fast.

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