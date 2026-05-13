South Africa

RECORDED | Suspended police commissioner Masemola and ‘Cat’ Matlala in court

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TimesLIVE

Suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala are appearing in court on Wednesday.

The charges relate to a R228m Medicare24 tender.

TimesLIVE

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