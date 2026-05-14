POLL | How do you feel about the new 31-member ‘all-party’ impeachment committee?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

A 31-member parliamentary impeachment committee has been appointed in the wake of the Constitutional Court ruling on the processes concerning the Phala Phala allegations against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Unlike previous committees, this massive team includes representatives from most political parties in the National Assembly, from the largest (ANC and DA) to the smallest one-seat parties.

The goal is to ensure “total inclusivity”, but critics are already divided.

While supporters argue that having so many parties involved prevents any single group from “whitewashing” the findings, others fear that having so many different political agendas in one room will turn a serious legal inquiry into a “political circus” ahead of the November local elections.