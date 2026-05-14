Two Grade R pupils killed in Limpopo minibus taxi accident

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Police in Limpopo are investigating a culpable homicide case after two Grade R pupils died when the overloaded taxi they were travelling in caught fire. Stock image.

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Police in Limpopo are investigating a culpable homicide case after two Grade R pupils died when the overloaded taxi they were travelling in caught fire.

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, the incident took place along the Apel Cross Road via the Tswaing gravel towards Nkotwokwane Village.

“The minibus was transporting about 22 school children between the ages of seven and 10 from school to their home when the vehicle suddenly caught fire while travelling on the gravel road”, said Ledwaba.

He said the two pupils died at the scene, while seven sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital. Thirteen escaped unharmed.

Ledwaba said the 44-year-old driver has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide and for contravening the national traffic act and will be appearing before the Nebo magistrates court on Friday.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieut-Gen Thembi Hadebe, expressed shock and sadness over the tragedy and extended condolences to the affected families.

“We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking incident involving young children. We wish to extend our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wish those receiving medical treatment a speedy recovery,” said Habede.

Ledwaba said additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

TimesLIVE