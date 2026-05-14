Uber Eats investigates after amapiano star Toss claims scam

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Toss claimed he was scammed out of R20,000 in a recent incident involving an Uber Eats transaction.

Uber has responded to growing concerns about alleged unsolicited transactions after disgruntled amapiano sensation Toss spoke about an alleged scam he experienced when using the application.

In a since-deleted post, the uMlando hitmaker claimed he was scammed out of R20,000 in a recent incident involving an Uber Eats transaction.

“I got scammed close to R20,000 a few days ago through Uber Eats. The reason why I’m making a video about it is because when I went to report I was told there a lot of people who have reported they [went] through the same thing, and some of my friends they told me they went through a similar thing,” Toss said.

“Someone losing R20,000 would have messed them up a bit harder, so we don’t want it to get to that point, that’s why I’m making this video.”

The conversation spread on social media, with many speaking about their alleged incidents.

DJ Thabo Smol said he was witnessing the growing concerns.

Approached for comment, Uber Eats said they were investigating the matter.

“We are aware of the matter raised online and have been in direct contact with the individual involved. A full investigation is under way,” read the statement.

“The safety and security of our users’ accounts is something we take seriously, and we are working to resolve the matter as swiftly as possible.

“We encourage anyone who notices unusual or suspicious activity on their account to report it through our official support channels and to contact their bank immediately if they believe their payment details may have been compromised.”