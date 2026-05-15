11 suspects due in court after drug lab bust on game farm

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Police say the national crime intelligence unit discovered a drug lab operation in the North West.

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Foul odours emanating from a 200ha game farm led to the discovery of a multi-million rand drug laboratory in the North West.

Eleven suspects are due to appear in the Swartruggens magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with the raid on the property this week.

North West acting police commissioner Ryno Naidoo said the investigators from multiple police units found a large amount of methamphetamine (crystal meth) and gold-bearing materials.

Equipment and chemicals used in the manufacturing of illegal drugs, as well as three firearms, were seized.

North West community safety MEC Wessels Morweng, after visiting the property, said: “The community inadvertently reported the drug manufacturing operation to the police as a result of a pungent smell coming from a farm operating as a game farm.

“This led the police to seize crystal meth with an estimated street value of around R250m and some gold-bearing material.”

The quantities are expected to change after a full forensic sweep.

Police said in a separate statement this week: “Forensic experts are still processing the crime scene; however, approximately 481 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value amounting to millions of rands has thus far been confiscated. It is anticipated that the quantity may increase once the entire scene has been thoroughly processed. The estimated value of the illicit drug laboratory exceeds R1-billion.”

The investigation is looking into the involvement of Mexican drug cartels.

The suspects include five Spanish-speaking foreigners — four men and a woman. There are also three South Africans, two Mozambicans and one Zimbabwean due to face charges related to drug manufacturing, illegal possession of precious metals, illegal possession of hazardous materials and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the discovered laboratory is the fourth drug laboratory in South Africa with alleged Mexican links,” said Colonel Katlego Mogale.

“At this stage, the owners of the property have not yet been located. However, the owner’s son and other relatives were among those arrested.

“The owners are currently required for questioning as investigations continue.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, certain information cannot be divulged at this stage and will be communicated in due course,” Mogale said.

The MEC called on the public to help government combat drug crimes.

“We seek to outroot drug manufacturing plants in the province, and this success suggests we are going somewhere in making it difficult for criminals ... and in interrupting their value chain,” said Morweng.

“We encourage everyone to be the ears and eyes of the police in all our streets so that we can create a safe and secure environment for all citizens.”

TimesLIVE