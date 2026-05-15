Ballistics link cop-killing suspect to slaying of KZN induna and wife

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Inkosi Siphamandla Khumalo (pictured) and his wife, uNdlunkulu Thuthukile Khumalo, were killed in October 2023.

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An alleged murder suspect who was arrested in Gauteng and found with three AK-47 rifles will appear in the Utrecht magistrate’s court on Friday in connection with the 2023 deaths of a KwaZulu-Natal traditional leader and his wife thanks to a ballistics match.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said members of the political killings task team (PKTT) re-arrested the 29-year-old suspect for the murder of Inkosi Sphamandla Khumalo and his wife Thuthukile Khumalo, who were shot and killed in a hail of bullets in October 2023.

The suspect was arrested on a warrant of arrest executed on him while in custody in Gauteng on Thursday.

Khumalo, who was the chief of AmaNtungwa, was driving with his wife and their four-year-old son along the R34 Road in Baltusspruit, Nhlazadolo, when they were ambushed by two suspects who allegedly opened fire on them from inside a vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle veered off the road and came to a halt at a nearby open field. The suspects reportedly got out of their vehicle and followed them as they continued shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, the four-year-old son was found in a pool of blood, unharmed. His parents were declared dead at the scene.

The docket was handed over to the PKTT.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was in custody in Gauteng, where he was arrested in connection with the murder of two people, including a police officer, who were shot and killed in Kagiso. He was also found in possession of three AK-47s.

Ballistic results matched one of the rifles to the crime scene where Khumalo and his wife were killed.

Apart from the Kagiso double murder and the murder of Inkosi Khumalo and his wife, the suspect is also linked with murders in Richards Bay and other parts of the country.

He is expected to appear on two counts of murder and attempted murder.

KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi commended the PKTT for their diligence, resilience, and commitment in pursuing justice in this case.

He said the arrest provides relief to the bereaved family, the Amantungwa Traditional Council, and the broader institution of traditional leadership.

“This development reflects the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in ensuring that those responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book. We commend the PKTT for their continued work in tackling politically linked and targeted killings.”

Buthelezi called on communities to support ongoing investigations by providing information that may assist law enforcement agencies in apprehending suspects linked to attacks on amakhosi and izinduna.

TimesLIVE