Eastern Cape family in shock after Komani clinic mistakenly gives 71-year-old woman ARVs

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HIV negative Nomasangaphi Zweni, 71, was given ARVs when she went to fetch her hypertension medication at Nomzamo Clinic.

For three days, 71-year-old Nomsangaphi Christina Zweni from Ezibeleni in Komani, Eastern Cape, unknowingly took antiretroviral (ARV) medication, believing it was pain treatment prescribed for her chronic condition.

Her family only discovered the error after she lost consciousness, and they checked the medication she had been taking.

According to her daughter, Luhle, Nomsangaphi visited Nomzamo Clinic in Ezibeleni on April 10 to collect medication for hypertension.

“However, the doctor was not there, and she was asked to return on Monday, April 13. When she went back, she saw the doctor, who gave her a prescription to collect medication from the dispensary. I think that is where the problem happened,” said Luhle.

Nomsangaphi said she took the medication as soon as she arrived home.

“I saw these large blue pills, but I thought they were pain tablets as I had complained about pains in my joints. After taking the medication for three days, three times a day, I suddenly found myself sitting on the couch with my children crying around me. When I asked what had happened, they told me I started shaking, struggled to breathe and then passed out,” she said.

Among the medications she had been given was dolutegravir, lamivudine and tenofovir, a fixed-dose combination antiretroviral treatment used for HIV/Aids patients.

“She told us she had been taking the pills three times a day. We searched the medication online and discovered they were ARVs. To make sure, we asked our neighbour, who is a nurse, and she confirmed it. We were shocked because my mother has never tested positive for HIV,” said Luhle.

According to medical studies, HIV-negative patients who are mistakenly given ARVs should stop taking the medication immediately and seek medical attention. While taking one or two doses is unlikely to cause serious harm, prolonged unnecessary use may lead to complications, including drug toxicity, psychological distress and possible liver or kidney damage.

Luhle said she took time off work the next day and returned to the clinic seeking answers.

“The nurses were not helpful at all. Instead, they were rude. I then decided to go to the local department of health office, where I met an official responsible for Nomzamo Clinic. She asked for time to investigate the matter,” she said.

According to Luhle, the department official later informed them that her mother’s clinic file did not indicate that she was on ARV treatment and that the error appeared to have happened at the dispensary.

“She apologised and asked us to bring my mother to their doctor, but that was not enough for us because the people who treated us badly were not held accountable. We also had to pay transport costs for a mistake that was not ours,” she said.

The family eventually sought help from another doctor, but Luhle said her mother is still unwell.

“She has started menstruating again after years without periods. She also complains about a warm discharge and still experiences dizzy spells. We are deeply worried about her well-being and do not know what damage the ARVs may have caused,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Eastern Cape department of health, Camagwini Mavovana said the department is investigating the matter and will revert to the patient once the investigation has been concluded.