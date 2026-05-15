Gun Free SA warns against social media glorification of firearms after viral video

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A video of these women fooling around with guns is being shared for laughs on social media.

Story audio is generated using AI

A video depicting two women mishandling guns inside a house has sparked concern among police and civil society, with Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) saying it points to a “deeply troubling societal relationship with firearms”.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed to TimesLIVE that an inquiry is under way.

“We are investigating the matter, trying to trace the ladies to establish if they are licensed to carry those firearms,” she said.

GFSA executive director Dr Stanley Maphosa said the video was not simply about individuals making poor choices.

“This incident is not merely about poor judgment by individuals. It reflects a deeper and troubling societal relationship with firearms in South Africa, where guns are too often associated with power, status, protection, masculinity, control and, increasingly, social media performance.”

He said the apparent normalisation and glamorisation of firearms online was particularly worrying.

“Social media shapes behaviour, especially among younger audiences. When firearms are presented as fashionable, humorous, empowering or harmless, the lethal reality of these weapons is obscured.

“A firearm is specifically designed to injure or kill. It is not a lifestyle accessory or a prop for digital content,” he said.

Maphosa said the reckless handling of firearms creates serious risks, including accidental discharge, injury, death and trauma to people witnessing such behaviour.

Firearms could also end up in the hands of children or unauthorised people if not properly secured.

When firearms are presented as fashionable, humorous, empowering, or harmless, the lethal reality of these weapons is obscured. — Gun-Free SA executive director Dr Stanley Maphosa

“Safe firearm handling is not optional under South African law. The Firearms Control Act places clear obligations on lawful firearm owners regarding possession, competency, and safe storage,” he said.

“For communities already burdened by violent crime, gun violence, organised criminality and chronic trauma, such incidents reinforce harmful norms that firearms are ordinary objects of social life.”

Maphosa also pointed to the country’s gender-based violence crisis, saying firearms often make abusive situations even more deadly.

“South Africa continues to face devastating levels of gender-based violence and firearms significantly increase lethality in domestic abuse, coercive control, threats and femicide.

“A firearm in the context of abusive relationships shifts power decisively toward the perpetrator and reduces the possibility of escape or survival for victims.”

GFSA questioned whether the firearms shown in the video were legally owned and whether those handling them were licensed and competent to do so.

“These are matters for SAPS investigation, but the broader public interest is clear: firearm laws mean little if enforcement is weak or compliance is treated casually,” Maphosa said.

The organisation welcomed SAPS’ condemnation of the incident but said stronger enforcement was needed where laws may have been broken.

The organisation called for:

a thorough police investigation into the ownership and legality of the firearms shown in the video;

stronger enforcement of firearm laws;

greater public education on gun safety and;

increased accountability from social media platforms where dangerous firearm-related content is shared.

“South Africa cannot afford the casual normalisation of lethal weapons. Fewer guns means fewer opportunities for intimidation, injury, impulsive violence and death,” said Maphosa.

TimesLIVE