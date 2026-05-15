It’s what you put in, not the result, says top achiever at Cape Town school

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Reddam House Durbanville is celebrating the achievements of its pupils in the Cambridge International examinations.

A Cape Town school pupil credits a strong family work ethic for his academic achievements.

Reddam House Durbanville is celebrating the achievements of its pupils in the Cambridge International examinations, with four Top in the World awards — three for mathematics — and 15 awards in total.

Globally almost 93,000 students from 3,084 schools in 128 countries took the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams in nearly 70 syllabuses in November. The institution said the most popular subjects were mathematics, biology, first-language English, physics and chemistry.

Reddam House’s Mia Ivan achieved first place in South Africa across four AS level subjects. She also achieved 100% Top in the World distinctions for AS level mathematics and AS level accounting. Schoolmate Karli Kennard achieved 100% as top in the world for AS level mathematics. Both Ivan and Kennard are now enrolled at universities.

Sebastian Herbert, while in grade 11, achieved 100% in IGCSE mathematics, earning a Top in the World distinction for exceptional academic performance. Achieving the award felt like “an academic dream come true”, said Herbert, who was elected to the school’s 2026 senior executive council.

Both my mother and my late father shared the mentality that your result mattered less than the effort you put in to get it. I suppose that mindset and wanting to achieve a result that would make my family, myself and my father proud kept me pushing through the exams — Sebastian Herbert

“It really felt amazing. I always wanted to perform well, ever since I saw my older sibling’s success in his IGCSEs back when I was a lot younger. So achieving the highest achievement I could, and in a subject I love, really felt like an academic dream come true,” he said.

His family played a major role in motivating him throughout his studies, he said.

“My mom was a serious motivator and always encouraged me through it. Both my mother and my late father shared the mentality that your result mattered less than the effort you put in to get it. I suppose that mindset and wanting to achieve a result that would make my family, myself and my father proud kept me pushing through the exams.”

His brother Matthew is completing a Masters in genetics at the University of Cape Town. Their father, a geologist, succumbed to skin cancer when Sebastian was 10 years old.

Sebastian Herbert scored tops for maths. (Reddam House Durbanville)

Reflecting on his experience during the exams, Herbert said he felt confident after writing the test but did not expect to achieve full marks.

“I did have a feeling that I would do well. The exams felt pretty smooth while writing and I almost never felt lost on a particular question. That said, I couldn’t have expected something like 100%. It really was a wonderful surprise when I received my marks.”

Herbert said he is thinking about studying actuarial science at either Stellenbosch University or UCT.

“Actuarial science seriously interests me for several reasons. The heavy use of maths is definitely one of them but I have always loved to find new ways to solve problems.”

Give yourself some time. Don’t skip meals or go hours without any signs of a break. Studying should be a priority but not your whole life — Sebastian Herbert

Of all the subjects he’s taken, he found biology the toughest challenge.

“The main reason is probably the sheer amount of content, the most out of all my subjects. I’ve always been more attuned to mathematical subjects like maths or physics so I had an easier time with subjects like that,” he said. “Biology added an extra bit of difficulty, but I found it interesting to gain deeper knowledge about the world around us and about ourselves.”

The school’s executive head, Barry Nieuwoudt, said achieving its highest number of Top in the World awards in 2025, particularly with such outstanding results in mathematics, speaks to the calibre of its students and the strength of its academic programme.

The school had 76 pupils write the Cambridge AS Level examinations last year. It had a 100% pass rate, with 149 subject distinctions achieved and 29 pupils attaining A-aggregates.

Herbert encouraged young people like himself to not go hard on themselves but rather be steady in everything they do. “Give yourself some time. Don’t skip meals or go hours without any signs of a break. Studying should be a priority but not your whole life.”

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