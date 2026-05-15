South Africa

North West drug case to resume next week

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Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection with an illicit drug laboratory raided by police in Swartruggens. (SAPS)

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The 11 suspects arrested in connection with an illicit drug operation on a game farm in Swartruggens in North West will remain in custody for at least another week.

The case was postponed for seven days at their first appearance before the Swartruggens magistrate’s court on Friday on charges related to drug manufacturing, illegal possession of precious metals, illegal possession of hazardous materials and contravention of the Immigration Act.

This is to allow for interpreters to be secured, verification of immigration status and possible formal bail applications when they appear again on May 22.

TimesLIVE

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