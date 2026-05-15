Prosecutor jailed over cash for jobs

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A 53-year-old former prosecutor has been sentenced to seven years in prison by the Roodepoort regional court after signing a plea deal on charges of corruption and money-laundering.

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A 53-year-old former prosecutor has been sentenced to seven years in prison by the Roodepoort regional court after signing a plea deal on charges of corruption and money laundering.

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the sentence, saying it was committed to ensuring accountability for any officials who abuse positions of trust for personal benefit.

“Corruption within the criminal justice system undermines the rule of law and erodes public confidence in the integrity of state institutions,” said NPA Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

In August 2022, Siphokazi Magangana met a woman at Clearwater Mall and offered to assist her in securing a position as a public prosecutor in exchange for R10,000. Three days later, she approached a man in Johannesburg and offered to assist him in securing a position as an aspirant prosecutor in return for the same amount.

The money was deposited into a bank account belonging to a third party at Magangana’s instruction.

She was arrested by the organised crime unit.

Magangana, who joined the NPA in 2020, admitted she intentionally used another person’s account to conceal the unlawful proceeds and acknowledged her conduct constituted corruption and money-laundering.

In terms of the plea deal, the charges against the third party were dropped.

TimesLIVE